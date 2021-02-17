Need to Know: Covid Restrictions, Roll up the Rim, & Jess Moskaluke

Sask.'s COVID-19 restrictions to remain until March 19

Saskatchewan officials have extended the current public health orders to March 19.

The current COVID-19 restrictions limit private gatherings to five people, and all must reside in the same household. A single-person household can join a household of four or fewer, for a maximum of five attendees in total.

Indoor public gatherings are limited to 30 people, for events such as weddings, funerals, banquets or conferences.

Both private and public outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces, province wide. Visits to all long-term care and personal care homes are on hold, with exceptions made for compassionate reasons only.

At restaurants and bars, seating is limited to four people per table and establishments must take down contact information for each group.

All team and group sports, activities, games, recitals and practices are paused. This includes hockey, curling, cheerleading, dance and other sports. For children, groups of eight can still get together to practice or train.

Tim Hortons trims 'rim' from iconic contest with all-digital 'Roll Up to Win'

One of Canada's most recognized marketing campaigns is going fully digital as Tim Hortons swaps out printed messages under rolled up coffee rims for scanning a loyalty card or app.

Customers will now scan the Tim Hortons app on their smartphone at the time of purchase to earn a "roll" that could reveal a prize like "free donut," or scan a loyalty card and later log into the contest's website to see the rolls and prizes they've earned.

Tim Hortons has added new menu items to the campaign, with cold beverages and breakfast sandwiches now eligible for prizes in addition to hot drinks.

The contest will run March 8 to April 4, with an additional two weeks at the end to accept the prizes within the app or website.

New album from Jess Moskaluke, “The Demos” comes out this Friday with an album release party!

Coming up after 8:30 we’ll be chatting with Jess! Talking new album, Covid life, an Australian cross-over connection, and the album release party this Friday at 7:00 on her youtube channel followed by a digital after party on her Instagram page!