Need to Know: Covid Restrictions, Vaccine Side-effects, & New Sarcan

Sask. private gathering restrictions increased to 10 people

Saskatchewan has amended private gathering restrictions to allow households to create a "bubble" up to 10 people.

Households will be allowed to create a bubble, or virtual household, consisting of two to three consistent other households.

The gathering limit of 10 people will remain in place for outdoor gatherings.

On March 19, worship services will be permitted at 30 per cent or 150 attendees, whichever is lesser. All masking and distancing restrictions remain in place.

Don't panic if you see a lump on your armpit after COVID-19 vaccination, doctors say

As more Canadians receive COVID-19 vaccines, more and more people might encounter a side-effect that radiologists want the public to be more aware of — swelling under the armpit, which can show up on mammograms during screenings for breast cancer.

Doctors are hoping that talking about it now will prevent people from assuming the worst if they notice a new lump in this area after receiving the vaccine.

And while this side-effect is not dangerous, there’s no way for doctors to tell the difference on a mammogram between these lumps and the kind that would warrant a biopsy.

According to an advisory released in January by the Society of Breast Imaging, roughly 11 per cent of people experience this side effect after their first shot of the Moderna vaccine, with around 16 per cent experiencing it after the second shot. Cases of this side effect were also reported among those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but the exact percentage is unknown.

As Canada’s vaccine rollout moves along, this could mean thousands of Canadians experiencing an unexpected swelling of their lymph nodes.

New SARCAN Recycling depot opens in Harbour Landing

A new SARCAN Recycling depot is opening its doors in Harbour Landing.

The new location is open Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5000 Parliament Ave. It’s 25 per cent larger than the depot it replaced on Fleury Street, with more space and chutes.

The capacity of the new location is expanded to serve bulk drop offs. It also features, automatic sliding doors to make it more accessible and a separate drop and go room with two customer terminals.

According to SARCAN, over 100,000,000 beverage containers pass through Regina’s SARCAN depots every year, with 433,000 customers being served.