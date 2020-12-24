Need to Know: Covid Testing Holiday Hours, Vaccines, & World Juniors

Holiday hours at COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing sites

As we approach the holiday season, please be aware that some Saskatchewan Health Authority drive-thru testing sites will have modified hours.

Regina

Address: International Trade Centre at Evraz Place, Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street (11th Avenue entrance from Lewvan Drive on the west side of the complex)

December 24: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 25: Closed

December 26: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 31: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 1: Closed

Saskatchewan expects to receive 4,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine on the week of Dec. 28.

Canada is now the second country in the world after the U.S. to approve the Moderna shot, the second coronavirus vaccine to get the green light in the country’s mass immunization effort.

All Saskatchewan residents over 80, and all residents over 50 who live in northern or remote communities will also be included in the next phase of vaccine delivery.

The World Juniors officially start tomorrow on Christmas Day!

Team Canada will start the tournament boxing day at 5:00 against team Germany on TSN. Canada won their only pretournament game last night 1-0 vs. Russia.

Jamie Drysdale broke open a scoreless game at 3:52 of the third period as Canada defeated Russia 1-0 on Wednesday night in their only pre-competition match ahead of the 2021 IIHF World Juniors.

The win for Canada may have come at a price. Team captain Kirby Dach was injured shortly after Drysdale's goal.

Team Canada head coach Andre Tourigny told TSN's Ryan Rishaug that there was no update on Dach's status for the tournament and more X-rays are needed.