Need to Know: Covid Vaccines, Remote learning and new flights to Regina

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: AstraZeneca vaccine available immediately for anyone aged 58 and older at Regina Drive Thru

Effective immediately, the Drive Thru for AstraZeneca immunization clinic, located in Regina, is now open for anyone 58 years of age and older. Anyone in this category can come now and attend the Drive-Thru immunization clinic on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL).

The Drive-Thru site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Regina schools move to remote learning

Regina Public and Catholic Schools announced all Pre-Kindergarten, elementary and high school classrooms will move to online learning until April 12.

Regina Public Schools will move all high school students to remote learning on March 24, Pre-K to Grade 8 will begin online learning on March 29.

High school students at Regina Catholic Schools will continue hybrid learning next week and elementary students will continue with face-to-face learning. Remote learning will start for all students on March 29

There will be a scheduled break for all students from April 2 to 9,

All students will return after the break on April 12.

Air Canada adds triangle route between Regina, Montreal, Saskatoon

The new flight will begin on June 25 and end on Sept. 26

Air Canada will introduce a route between Regina and Montreal as part of its summer service plan. It's the first time there will be a flight between the two locations in the history of the Regina Airport

The nonstop route from Regina and Montreal will make a stop in Saskatoon on its way back, making it a triangle route between the three cities.