Need to Know: Cup Run, Children's Medication, Household Hazardous Materials

HIGHWAY 11 CUP RUN – Tomorrow (Nov. 16th)

The Grey Cup will be transported from Saskatoon to Regina on a five hour journey down Highway 11.

The convoy will be made up of Saskatoon Police Service members, Saskatchewan RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces personnel.

Indigenous leaders will accompany the cup on its trip, as it crosses from Treaty 6 to Treaty 4 territory.

The cup will leave Saskatoon at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and is set to arrive in Regina at 4:30 p.m.

Health Canada secures additional supply of children’s acetaminophen products

Health Canada announced that they have secured foreign supply of children’s acetaminophen that will be available for sale at retail and in community pharmacies in the coming weeks.

The amount to be imported will increase supply available to consumers and will help address the immediate situation. At this time, Canadians should buy only what they need, so that other parents and caregivers can access medication so we can meet the needs of sick children.

To further increase supply, Health Canada also recently approved the exceptional importation of infant and children’s ibuprofen and acetaminophen to supply hospitals in Canada. The importation of ibuprofen has occurred, and distribution has begun.

Household Hazardous Materials Depot

The Cities new year-round Household Hazardous Materials Depot is opening next week!

You can drop off your aerosols, batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals and fertilizers at the new location next to the Landfill on Fleet Street.

During opening week, the Depot will be open November 21-26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Afterwards, the Depot will regularly run on Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Material will be disposed of in an environmentally-friendly way.