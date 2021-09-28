Need to Know: Curling & Vaccines, Protocols in care homes, Wildlife Study

COVID vaccines will be mandated at Regina Curling Clubs

The Callie and Highland curling clubs are implementing a vaccine mandate for 2021-2022.

All curlers, officials, coaches, staff, patrons, and volunteers over the age 11 will be required to show proof of vaccination at the start of the season.

Masks will also be required in all areas of the clubs.

Mask protocols in Sask. long-term care homes expanded

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has expanded its mandatory masking protocols in long-term care homes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

To further minimize the risk of transmission, families and visitors in SHA long-term care homes and affiliates will now be required to wear a medical mask at all times.

Previously masking was only required outside of residents’ rooms.

The masking protocol applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and to both single and multi-resident rooms.

Residents of long-term care facilities are not required to wear a mask in their own rooms, but are encouraged to mask when outside of their room or in a common indoor area.

U of R and Royal Saskatchewan Museum are Partnering on an Urban Wildlife Research Project

A new research project that will take a closer look at wildlife in the Regina area.

This project will provide a benchmark of wildlife activity in the city and contribute to a longer-term wildlife monitoring program that can help us understand how wildlife changes as the city changes.

Equipment will be marked with their name and contact information. With that in mind, the team is asking the public to avoid disturbing these sites if they come across their equipment.

The joint study will start in October and will be active in January, April, June and July.