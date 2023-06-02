Need to Know: Dean Brody Tickets, Jerry Seinfeld Tickets, U of R Ringette
Dean Brody Tickets on Sale Today!
Dean Brody’s Right Round Here tour will hit Conexus Arts Centre Oct. 24th!
Tickets officially going on sale this morning at 10 AM for this Limited Sale/Intimate Acoustic Event!
Jerry Seinfeld Tickets on Sale Today!
Jerry Seinfeld Live New Show will be in Saskatoon September 23rd at Sasktel Centre!
Tickets officially on-sale this morning at 10!
U of R Ringette
The team is launching for the upcoming season. You must be a U of R student to be eligible. Sign up if you're interested to learn more and to join the information meetings next week - June 6 at 7:30 PM (virtual) and June 8 at 5:00 PM at the U of R. Sign up here!
Useless Question of the Day - June 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Parks and Rec Month, Para Ice Hockey Championships, Pride MonthFree rock painting pop ups for Parks and Recreation Month! World Para Ice Hockey Championships this weekend! Pride Month Kicks off in Regina!
Need to Know: Riley Green Show, Wascana Pool, MosaicRiley Green plays Conexus tonight! Wascana Pool Ready to Open next week! Mosaic – A Festival of Cultures returns to the Queen city June 1st – 3rd!
Need to Know: Scarth Street Project, Dean Brody Tour, Weekend TornadoScarth Street Revitalization Project - Share Your Thoughts! Dean Brody is coming to town and we have tickets to giveaway! Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023.