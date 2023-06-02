Need to Know: Dean Brody Tickets, Jerry Seinfeld Tickets, U of R Ringette

Dean Brody Tickets on Sale Today!

Dean Brody’s Right Round Here tour will hit Conexus Arts Centre Oct. 24th!

Tickets officially going on sale this morning at 10 AM for this Limited Sale/Intimate Acoustic Event!

Ticket details here!

Jerry Seinfeld Tickets on Sale Today!

Jerry Seinfeld Live New Show will be in Saskatoon September 23rd at Sasktel Centre!

Tickets officially on-sale this morning at 10!

Get your tickets here!

U of R Ringette

The team is launching for the upcoming season. You must be a U of R student to be eligible. Sign up if you're interested to learn more and to join the information meetings next week - June 6 at 7:30 PM (virtual) and June 8 at 5:00 PM at the U of R. Sign up here!