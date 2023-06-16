Need to Know: Dog Adoption Event, Tyler Hubbard Tickets, Riders

Dog Adoption Event

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) will hold a 3-day, $0 fee dog adoption event this weekend aimed at tackling the pressing issue of dog over-population at the Shelter.

The event will provide an excellent opportunity for potential adopters to find their perfect canine companion, while making a positive impact in the community.

The Society has seen an unprecedented level of dog intake following the pandemic pet boom combined with changing housing and employment situations, and challenging economic conditions.

The Fetch a Home Dog Adoption Event will run starting today, and then Saturday and Sunday, June 16-18, and will feature $0 adoption fees for canines.

Tyler Hubbard Tickets on Sale today!

Tickets for Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line go on-sale this morning at 10 AM for his October 15th show at the Coors Event Centre in Saskatoon.

For more details click here!

Riders Home Opener

Riders host Winnipeg tonight for their “Dad’s Night Out” Game!

First 5,000 dads through the gate will get a free Rider cap.

Head there early to avoid any delays and enjoy the pre-game festivities with the Rider Transit!

For a list of pickup locations click here!