Need to Know: Dog Adoption Event, Wascana Pool Grand Opening, Path to Reconciliation Mural

Dog Adoption Event

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) will hold a 3-day, $0 fee dog adoption event this weekend aimed at tackling the pressing issue of dog over-population at the Shelter.

The event will provide an excellent opportunity for potential adopters to find their perfect canine companion, while making a positive impact in the community.

The Society has seen an unprecedented level of dog intake following the pandemic pet boom combined with changing housing and employment situations, and challenging economic conditions.

The Fetch a Home Dog Adoption Event will run this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 16-18, and will feature $0 adoption fees for canines.

Wascana Pool Grand Opening!

Residents are invited to join the Grand Opening party today, June 15 from 2:30-8 p.m. The party will feature DJ music, draw prizes and a complementary treat while quantities last!

Find pool hours, admission prices and all the information you need to plan your visit at www.Regina.ca/wascanapool

Path to Reconciliation Mural

The Path to Reconciliation mural is almost complete!

The artists leading the project, Geanna Dunbar and Brandy Jones Indigenous Artist and many volunteers have been out in the summer heat putting the finishing touches on the mural.

Come out and see the project as it finishes on the pavement of Scarth Street at the F.W. Hill Mall.