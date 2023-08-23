Need To Know: Dog Day Contest, Home Lottery, Johnny Reid,

Snooze-A-Thon Dog Day Contest

National Dog Day is August 26 and we would like to celebrate our fur-ever babies by giving them a chance to win a good night’s sleep - and Sleep Country can help!

This week Pure Country wants you to share a goofy picture of how your pet sleeps. On Friday, August 25, at 2:00 pm, Pure Country afternoons with Brandon will award a Faux Fur Pet Bed to one lucky winner!

Enter HERE

Hospital Of Regina Foundation Home Lottery

Don’t miss the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery VIP Prize Deadline Friday!

WHAT IF you won the beautiful Bali Escape or $20,000 Cash!

You’ll also be in to win all the other incredible prizes including the $1.3 MillionRipplinger Built Home showhome PLUS $50,000 CASH, the stunning $750,000 Ripplinger built cottage PLUS $10,000 CASH Early Bird Prize, and the Audi & Alpine Bonus Prize or $75,000 cash. Don’t forget to add-on a 50/50 ticket pack for even more chances to win – last year’s 50/50 exceeded $1 MILLION!



Order your tickets today at hrfhomelottery.com

Johnny Reid Concert Tomorrow

Pure Country 92.7 Presents Johnny Reid at the Conexus Arts Centre on August 24th.

Tim and The Glory Boys will be opening the outdoor show at 6:30pm with Johnny hitting the stage at 8pm

Grab your seats here: conexusartscentre.ca