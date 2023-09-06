Need to Know: Dog Park Closure, Lawson & Floral Conservatory Open Again
Dog Park Closure
Mount Pleasant Dog Park will be temporarily closed as new concrete pads are installed at the entrances.
The Small Dog Area will be closed Sept. 6 and 7, and the Large Dog Area will be closed Sept. 8 and 9.
Lawson Open Again
The Lawson Aquatic Centre is again open following the annual maintenance shut down.
See the daily and weekly schedules here: https://bit.ly/47ZGAmb
Regina Floral Conservatory reopens after summer break
The Regina Floral Conservatory is open again after taking a break during the hot days of summer.
There is no admission charge, but donations are gladly accepted. The money raised goes to support the educational programs, such as a pre-schooler program called ‘Little Gardeners.’
The conservatory is located on 4th Avenue and is open to the public every day from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. The facility can also be booked for private events, such as wedding receptions and graduations.
