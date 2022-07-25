Need to Know: Dog Park Warning, Moose Jaw Cultural Plan, Online Meetings

Children and Dog Parks

The City has been made aware that unsupervised children are playing in off-leash dog parks.

Parents, be advised that children under the age of 12 must be supervised by an adult within an off-leash dog park. This is for their safety. So please let your little ones know! Thank you.

Moose Jaw Cultural Action Plan - Community Survey 2022

The City of Moose Jaw is taking steps towards developing a Cultural Plan for our community. We want to hear from you about culture in Moose Jaw today and your hopes for the future. Have your voice heard by completing this survey.

This survey will take approximately 15-20 minutes to complete. All individual responses will be kept in confidence and protected. Responses will only be shared in aggregated (group) form in documents that are shared with the community.

Please share your responses by September 2, 2022.

Your input will help to inform a vision, goals, and strategies for culture in Moose Jaw.

For details: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MooseJawCulturalActionPlanCommunitySurvey2022

According to Microsoft online meetings have increased over 252%

The report from Microsoft shows that since February of 2020, the average Microsoft-teams viewer saw a 252 per cent increase in their weekly online meeting times.

The report also says that the number of weekly online meetings has increased 150 per cent.