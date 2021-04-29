Need to Know: Dog Parks, Bike Lanes, and Worst Roads in SK

Seasonal Off-Leash Dog Parks Open May 1

The City of Regina will open its seasonal off-leash dog parks on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Seven of Regina’s outdoor boarded ice rinks are used as seasonal off-leash areas for residents and their dogs from May 1 until September 30. Visit Regina.ca/dogparks to find a location close to you.

Please do your part to observe all public health orders and maintain physical distancing outside of your household to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 variants. Here are some tips for using the temporary off-leash sites:

Maintain a safe physical distance of two metres

Avoid contact with shared surfaces such as fences, benches and handrails

Do not share any items such as waste bags

Use at your own risk

Stay home if you are sick

For more information, visit Regina.ca/covid19.

2021 Bike Lanes and Multi-use Pathways - $2.2 Million Investment

This year the City is investing $2.2M in cycling infrastructure, adding approximately 4.5 km to the city’s cycling network. The new infrastructure will help promote more active communities and safer, connected pathways.

Cycling infrastructure includes on-street bike lanes and multi-use pathways. Projects planned this year include:

On-Street Bike Lanes, including phase one of the new east-west crosstown bike route:

13th Avenue between Forget Street and York Street

14th Avenue between Edward Street and Montague Street

King Street between 15th Avenue and 14th Avenue

McTavish Street between College Avenue and 14th Avenue

Multi-Use Pathways:

Arcola Avenue between Pilot Butte Creek and University Park Drive

Albert Street between 23rd Avenue and Regina Avenue

Brinkworth Park from 13th Avenue and York Street to 14th Avenue and Edward Street

Pasqua Street between Parliament Avenue and Hill Avenue

Hillsdale Street between 23rd Avenue and Broad Street

Further details on each project will be announced as construction begins, and traffic restrictions will be in place where appropriate.

The City is continuing its educational cycling campaign in 2021. Drivers and cyclists are encouraged to visit Regina.ca/cycling for tips on bike safety and sharing the road, as well as locations of bike lanes and multi-use pathways.

