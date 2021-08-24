Need to Know: Dog Swim at the Regent, Mandatory Masks, Long-Term Care

Regina’s Annual Dog Swim is Back - Regent Pool Open Dates Extended

The Dog Swim is back! Dog owners are invited to the Annual Dog Swim at Regent Pool on Sunday, September 19. Bring your pup to make a splash as we close Regent Pool for the season.

Registration is required and costs $10. Dogs must be:

Spayed/neutered

At least four months old

Vaccinated

Accompanied by their owner; and,

Have a valid pet license

Registration opens Wednesday, August 25 at 9 a.m. and closes on September 10 at 9 a.m. Visit Regina.ca/dogswim for more details.

Regent Pool will remain open to residents for an additional two weeks this summer, until Saturday, September 18. Regent Pool’s extended operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning September 7.

Masks will be mandatory when Regina schools returns in Sept.

“Students, staff and visitors in elementary schools are required to wear masks at all times in schools and on Regina Public transportation,” Regina Public Schools said in a news release. “Students and staff do not have to wear masks while outdoors on school grounds, provided they maintain physical distance.”

Mask use is strongly recommended for all high school students and staff.

After consultation with Regina-area medical health officers, Regina Public Schools has determined it will return to the semester system and reintroduce recesses, body breaks, noon-hour breaks and lunch, physical education and extra-curricular activities. Overnight trips and activities will not happen.

Public Service Announcement: Level 3 Family Presence Now in Effect at All Regina Long-Term Care Homes

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at a number of long-term care homes in the city of Regina, family presence is now at Level 3, meaning family presence is now limited to end of life care.

Multiple cases are now present in a number of homes, impacting both residents and staff. Outbreaks are either confirmed, or suspected at:

Regina Lutheran Home

Santa Maria

Extendicare Elmview

Extendicare Parkside

Extendicare Sunset

Regina Pioneer Village

Wascana Rehabilitation Centre (only the unit where long-term care is provided)

Most of those infected have not been displaying symptoms, nor have they required hospitalization at this time. Testing at the homes is ongoing for both staff and residents.