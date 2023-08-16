Need to Know: Dog Swim, Floats for Kids, Full House at the Humane Society

Dog Swim Registration

Registration is open for the annual Dog Swim!

The annual Dog Swim is coming up on September 4 at Regent Pool.



Registration is open now until September 4.



For more details, visit Regina.ca/dogswim

Floats for Kids!

Join the Hotel Saskatchewan today for - Floats for Kids!

Today (August 16) from 11am-1pm for they’ll have a Root Beer Float Stand!

All proceeds to children's miracle network hospitals

Find them on the lawn near Scarth Street

Humane Society Full House

The Regina Humane Society has a FULL HOUSE which means we need to get some pets home!

To help that happen, they have reduced Adult and Junior dog adoption fees to only $50 and puppy fees to just $75.

Even at these low fees, adoptions still include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, tattoo, microchip and a post-adoption veterinary exam!