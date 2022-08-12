Need to Know: Dog Swim, I Love Regina Day, Childcare Cost

Annual Dog Swim returns September 18

Dog owners are invited to the Annual Dog Swim at Regent Pool on Sunday, September 18. Bring your pup to make a splash as we close Regent Pool after a two-week extension to this year’s summer swimming season.

Pre-registration for the Annual Dog Swim at Regent Pool is required and costs $10. Dogs must be:

spayed/neutered

at least four months old

vaccinated

accompanied by their owner

have a valid pet license

Registration opens Monday, August 15 at 9 a.m. and closes on September 6 at 9 a.m. Dogs will be registered by small, medium, and large breeds and limited to 30 dogs per time slot. Visit Regina.ca/dogswim for more details.

Regent Pool will remain open to residents for an additional two weeks this summer, until Saturday, September 17. Regent Pool’s extended operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning September 6.

The City’s other three outdoor pools, Massey, Maple Leaf and Buffalo Meadows, will remain open for the September long weekend and close for the season on Monday, September 5 at 5 p.m. Operating hours at these pools will be modified for the week of August 29, so please check Regina.ca/outdoorpools for information on swim times.

I Love Regina 20th Anniversary

Join Us, Mayor Sandra Masters, and many others to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of I Love Regina. The festivities are set to take place Saturday, August 13 in Victoria Park.

We’ll be set up with some Kane Brown tickets to giveaway!

For full schedule details see below:

https://www.regina.ca/parks-recreation-culture/events/I-Love-Regina-20th-Anniversary/

Fees for regulated childcare in Sask. decreasing in September

Saskatchewan families with children under six years old will be paying less for regulated childcare starting in September.

With a fee reduction taking effect on Sept. 1, the Government of Saskatchewan said a family with an infant in full-time regulated childcare can expect to pay up to $550 less per month than they paid in January 2022. The province said that represents an average 70 per cent reduction.

The province noted childcare homes and centres set their own fees, so costs may vary by family.

For more details: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/fees-for-regulated-childcare-in-sask-decreasing-in-september-1.6023393