Need to Know: Dog Swim, Pool Closure
The City’s Dog Swim is Back!
Join in next Monday (September 4th) at Regent Pool for the Annual Dog Swim. Registration ends August 28 at 9 a.m.
https://www.regina.ca/parks-recreation-culture/recreation-facilities/outdoor-swimming-pools-spray-pads/dog-swim/
Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre Closure
The Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be closed for annual maintenance from August 28 to September 10 inclusive. The library and our public washrooms will remain open during this time.
In the meantime, check out one of our other recreation facilities: https://bit.ly/41v78r2
This Cat Said What!?Does your cat miss you while you're away? This woman has proof that hers does. While she was in the hospital for a few days, the security cam filmed her cat walking through the living room saying......
Useless Question of the Day - August 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation Fall Lottery 2023 is Underway!Check out this fabulous home at 4143 Fieldstone Way in the Creeks and support the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.
Pickleball Anyone?The Canadian National Pickleball Championships Are In Regina This Week
