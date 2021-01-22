Need to Know: Door-to-Door Canvassing, Riders, & StatsCan is Hiring

Advisory: Door-to-Door Canvassing

The Regina Police Service has been notified of recent activity of door-to-door canvassers in Regina neighborhoods. There have been questions and concerns about the activity itself, during a pandemic, as well as the credentials of those involved in the canvassing.

At this time, door-to-door canvassing is allowed in Saskatchewan under the current Public Health Order and police have confirmed that some organizations have in fact been canvassing legitimately over the last few weeks. However, we have also received police reports of suspicious canvassing that is performed by people who may be impersonating those from legitimate organizations. As a result, the Regina Police Service is asking residents to be diligent and informed should a canvasser come to your door.

Riders sign WR Williams-Lambert to 1-year extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert to a one-year extension.

The American wide-receiver is known for a productive 2018 rookie season that earned him the West Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie award. He finished second on the Riders for receiving yards in 2018 with 764. He was also tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns, with four.

After a brief stint in the NFL preseason with the Chicago Bears, Williams-Lambert returned to the Green and White to end the 2019 season, playing in three games and recording five receptions for 57 yards.

StatCan needs 32,000 Canadians to administer 2021 census

Statistics Canada plans to hire 32,000 employees across Canada to conduct the next census in May 2021.

StatCan said in a press release on Thursday that individuals will be hired in "both big and small communities" to collect "crucial data that will be used to plan for the future."

The agency says positions available include supervisory and non-supervisory roles between March and July 2021.

The agency said applicants must be 18 years or older, eligible to work in Canada and able to commit to a "flexible work schedule," including on evenings and weekends.

For more information and to apply now, visit the Census jobs page of the census website.