Need to Know: Downtown Parking, Drive-thru Vaccines, & Broncos Service

City of Regina Shows Support to Downtown Businesses - Drivers don’t need to Plug the Meter for Curbside Pick-Up

The City of Regina is making curbside pickup easier downtown.

Parking meters can now be used for curbside pickup without plugging the meter. Enforcement of expired parking meters for parking under two hours will be suspended until April 12, 2021.

Enforcement of the two hour limit for parking meters remains in effect. Drivers who park at a meter for longer than two hours will be ticketed. Should you need to stay downtown for longer than two hours, remember to move your car to another block, park at an off-street location or use public transit.

Enforcement of vehicles that stay parked on City roads and streets for longer than 24 hours also remains in effect.

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: Drive-Thru in Regina for Residents 55 years of age and older

Regina re-opened the Drive-Thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic over Easter weekend at Evraz Place on the Regina Exhibition grounds for people 55 years of age and older. The clinic will opened on Saturday, April 3, and be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Access to the drive-thru is from the Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue entrance (northboud traffic from the south only). The drive-thru will open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting on Tuesday, April 6.

Humboldt planning virtual service, bell tolling to mark 3rd anniversary of Broncos tragedy

The City of Humboldt and representatives of the 2017-18 Broncos families are preparing a virtual tribute service to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The service will honour the 29 individuals involved in the tragic collision that killed 16 people. The service will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church and livestreamed on the City of Humboldt’s Facebook page on Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m.