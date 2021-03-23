Need to Know: Drive-thru clinic, New Arena Talks, Rapid Testing

AstraZeneca drive-thru clinic in Regina temporarily closed after running out of COVID-19 vaccine: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the AstraZeneca drive-thru clinic in Regina has run out of COVID-19 vaccine and will temporarily close until more doses are available.

There were 15,500 available AstraZeneca doses.

'We need a new arena': Pats' ownership serious about new facility

With the Brandt Group of Companies' new sole ownership of the Regina Pats comes a discussion of a new facility.

Built in 1977, the Brandt Centre has undergone various renovations since it was first known as the Agridome. Before hosting the Memorial Cup in 2018, the arena had upgrades to improve dressing rooms, lighting and hockey boards. But the clock is ticking on how much longer the facility can be used.

However, the City of Regina is still paying off its $100 million debt for the construction of Mosaic Stadium.

Rapid testing coming to schools

Rapid COVID-19 tests could be used in schools as early as this week, as the province works to get outbreaks under control.

The government of Saskatchewan is providing 100,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to schools across the province.

The tests use a short nasal swab and can be administered by anyone who has completed a training program. The province said schools are going to work with their local medical health officers to determine where to do the testing and ensure parents and caregivers give consent.

Teachers will not be asked to administer tests, the province said.