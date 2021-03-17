Need to Know: Drive Thru-Clinics, Smart Meters, Worship Numbers

COVID-19 Immunization Alert: AstraZeneca vaccine available immediately for 60 to 64 year-olds at Regina drive-thru

Effective immediately, the drive-thru for AstraZeneca immunization clinic, located in Regina, is now open for those people who are 60 to 64 years old. Those aged 60 to 64 can now attend the drive-thru immunization clinic on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL).

The drive-thru site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The wait time and current eligibility for the Regina Drive-Thru clinic can be found here. With current wait times and demand, the SHA has decided to further expand eligibility for this clinic today to ensure immunization availability is being maximized.

SaskPower begins residential smart meter pilot program

SaskPower customers will soon be able to take part in a residential smart meter pilot program.

Customers across Saskatchewan can now volunteer to participate. The residential pilot follows the installation of 35,000 commercial and industrial smart meters.

For those who sign up, smart meters eliminate the need for estimated meter readings, provide detailed information on how an individual is using power in their home and over time, will improve SaskPower’s response to outages,

Customers can visit the SaskPower website to volunteer for a meter.

Meter installations are expected to happen between May and August.

Worship service restrictions remain in place for Regina and area

The province it is putting a pause on expanding capacity at worship services in and around Regina to slow the transmission of Covid-19.

The Saskatchewan government announced last week that worship services can expand on March 19 to 30 per cent of capacity or 150 people, whichever is less.

“In Regina and area, capacity will remain at the current capacity level, which is 30,” Moe said.

Regina, along with adjacent communities, will remain at a maximum of 30 people for worship services, with required physical distancing and masking.

The affected communities are: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray and Riceton.

Health officials said it will remain in effect until at least April 5.