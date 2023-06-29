Need to Know: E-Scooter Details, Sunset Ceremonies, Canada Day

Regina residents can now rent e-scooters for about 40 cents a minute

E-scooters have rolled into Regina, and residents now have a new option when it comes to getting around the Queen city.

Residents can access the scooters by downloading either the Neuron app or the Bird app, and using their phone to unlock the scooters for however long they would like to ride.

Then, when they’re done, they can just hop off and end their ride via the app.

Neuron scooters have an unlock fee of $1.15 plus $0.39 per minute and the Bird scooters also have a $1.15 activation fee plus a $0.42 per minute charge.

Neuron and Bird do have rules for riders. Riders must be at least 16-years-old and wear helmets. Also, the scooters cannot go on city sidewalks, and are limited to a speed of 15 km/h on pathways and 24 km/h on roadways.

The two vendors will be operating a total of 500 shared e-scooters until Oct. 31, weather permitting.

Depot Sunset Ceremonies

You won't want to miss Depot's Sunset Ceremonies happening this Friday and Saturday! Free - June 30 and July 1, gates open at 5 pm.

Parking is available at the Heritage Centre. Our trolley will be in operation for Individuals with mobility challenges.

For more information, check out the RCMP’s website https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/.../sunset-crepuscule-eng.htm

Canada Day Celebrations

Enjoy Canada Day with family and friends at at Wascana Park. From Pancake Breakfast to Strong Man Competition, and RPL Fun Zone to Main stage, there is something for everyone!! Listen to Cory Marks live at the Main Stage and end your fun-filled day with fireworks, to top it off!



More info: reginacanadaday.ca