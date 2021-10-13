Need to Know: E-Scooters in the Province, Regina & Low Carbon, Fire Training

SGI inviting feedback regarding e-scooters

SGI wants to hear from members of the public and stakeholders about potential regulation of electric scooters on public roads.

Currently, e-scooters are classified as unlicensed motor vehicles. Under The Traffic Safety Act, unlicensed vehicles are not permitted to be used on any public roads in Saskatchewan, with certain exceptions.

The increasing prevalence of e-scooters has prompted some recent public discussion around where and when they should be allowed to be used. SGI will be meeting with municipalities, law enforcement, safety organizations and business owners to hear their thoughts on any potential changes to provincial legislation. SGI also welcomes feedback from members of the general public who have opinions on this topic.

Any business, organization or individual citizen who wants to weigh in can email autofundpartnershipsupport@sgi.sk.ca no later than Nov. 1, 2021. SGI will gather feedback throughout the fall before deciding whether to make any recommendations to government for legislative changes.

If a decision was made to allow e-scooters to be legally operated on public roads, The Traffic Safety Act would need to be amended by the provincial government.

Help Form Regina’s Plan for a Low-Carbon Future

This month, the City of Regina is hosting two key opportunities for community members to learn more and provide feedback on Regina’s plan to become a renewable city by 2050.

Residents are invited to register online to attend the Renewable Regina Virtual Community Forum to learn more about the big moves to make Regina renewable. The forum will take place on Tuesday, October 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Teams Webinar. It will also be recorded for later viewing on Be Heard Regina.

An online community survey will also launch immediately after the forum to help inform Regina’s community-wide low carbon action plan. The survey will be available on Be Heard Regina and will run until November 1.

Feedback from both activities contribute to the final development of Regina’s Energy & Sustainability Framework. The Framework will outline the actions for Regina to take over the next 29 years to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and switch to renewable energy sources by 2050.

Visit Regina.ca/renewable to learn more about the 2050 goal and participate.

Regina Airport Authority Conducting - Fire Training Continues Today

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) Fire Department will continue to conduct controlled fire training (weather permitting) today, October 13 from approximately 8:30 am to 1:00 pm.

This training may result in large plumes of smoke near the airport.

All training procedures conducted by the RAA Fire Department are regulated by Transport Canada.