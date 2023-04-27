Need to Know: E-Scooters, Worst Roads, Red Sox Tickets

E-scooters Now Allowed in Regina

City Council approved amendments to the Traffic Bylaw and the Parks and Open Space Bylaw, to allow the use of e-scooters in Regina, effective immediately. E-scooters are allowed on bike lanes, park pathways, multi-use pathways and roads with a speed limit of 50 km/hour or less.

E-scooter operators must be 16 years of age or older, wear a helmet, and cannot exceed a maximum speed of 24 km/h on roadways. In slower speed areas, such as pathways, e-scooters cannot exceed the maximum speed of 15 km/h. E-scooters are not allowed on high-speed roads or sidewalks and must use designated bike lanes where available.

A shared e-scooter program is set to launch in Regina in July. Shared e-scooters will be available to rent through a vendor’s app once in place. Information on rental locations, cost and areas permitted to ride will be available when the shared program launches this summer.

The City reminds everyone to share roads and pathways, be aware of your surroundings, and scoot safe!

Learn more at Regina.ca/escooters or visit SGI’s website for information on provincial guidelines.

Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads

CAA has released the results of its annual worst roads list for Saskatchewan.

The province’s two major centers, Regina and Saskatoon, were spared from the list this time around.

Eston, Sask., located 380 kilometers northwest of Regina, took the list's top two spots.

1. Saskatchewan 44, Eston. Major problem: Potholes

2. Saskatchewan 30, Eston. Major problem: Potholes

3. Coteau Street West, Moose Jaw. Major problem: Potholes

4. Highway 13, Redvers. Major problem: Potholes

5. Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan. Major problem: Poor road maintenance (#5 in 2022 CAA Worst Roads campaign)

6. Butte Street, Pilot Butte. Major problem: Potholes

7. Saskatchewan 9, Whitewood. Major problem: Potholes

8. Saskatchewan 123, Petaigan/Ravendale/Pemmican Portage. Major problem: Potholes

9. Highway 9, Hudson Bay. Major problem: Potholes (#3 in 2022 and 2021 and #5 in 2018 CAA Worst Roads)

10. Old Highway 35, White Fox. Major problem: Potholes

A total of 292 roads were nominated for 2023’s top ten worst roads, CAA said in its release

Regina Red Sox Tickets

All regular season games, season tickets and 10 Game Flex Tickets are all on sale now at https://tickets.reginaredsox.com/