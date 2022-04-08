Need to Know: Easter Chocolate Recall, Kip Moore Tickets, HRF Early Bird
Easter Chocolate Recall
Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling certain Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
For product details: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-kinder-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-due-possible-salmonella?utm_source=r_listserv
Kip Moore Tickets on Sale Today at 10 am
Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore at the Conexus Arts Centre – July 26th
More info: conexusartscentre.ca/kip-moore
HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline
Today is the deadline to get in for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Early Bird Prize! Make sure and get your tickets before midnight to have a chance at winning a 2022 BMW X3 M40i Plus 13 nights in Bora Bora for 2 OR $100,000 cash!
https://hrfhomelottery.com/ for tickets!
-
Need to Know: Green Shirt Day, Tim Horton Reusable Cups, Kip Moore PresaleToday is Green Shirt Day for organ donor awareness. Tim Hortons reintroduces use of reusable cups. Kip Moore Presale starts today.
-
Need to Know: Pet Sitting Certificate, Household item Repairs, Spring Clean-upRHS Junior Pet Sitting Certificate. Free Household item Repairs! City starts Spring Clean-up.
-
Need to Know: Anglers Guide, Rail Relocation, Smart Meter DelayProvince’s 2022-2023 Anglers Guide Released. City of Regina Hires Consultant for Rail Relocation Preliminary Design. Smart Meter Delay.
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Dallas Smith Tickets, Garbage Pickup, World JuniorsConcert Announcement at 7 AM!! DALLAS SMITH – All-In Ticket deal! Weekly Garbage Collection Resumes. Regina, Saskatoon city councils approve funding for potential world junior championship.
-
Need to Know: Humane Society Telethon, Good Deeds Cup, Weekly Garbage CollectionThe 34th Annual Regina Humane Society Telethon. Moose Jaw minor hockey team finalists for 'Good Deeds Cup'. Weekly Garbage Collection Resumes Next Week.
-
Need to Know: 2023 World Juniors, SGI Scam, RCMP Heritage CentreSpecial Council Meeting scheduled for April 1 to discuss 2021 World Juniors, Scam Alert from SGI when it comes to rebates, RCMP Heritage Centre Reopening.
-
Need to Know: Flash Mob, Regina Red Sox Mascot, Foo Fighters ticketsFrontline workers honoured in Regina March 31, The Votes are in for the Regina Red Sox Mascot, The Foo Fighters have cancelled all upcoming Tour Dates.
-
Need to Know: Hunting/Angling Licenses, Shellfish Recall, New Pedestrian CorridorsSask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in April. CFIA recalls Pacific Rim Shellfish brand oysters due to norovirus risk. City to Install Five New Pedestrian Corridors in 2022.
-
Need to Know: YMCA Childcare Facility, Rec Space in the North East, SHA ScamNew YMCA Childcare Facility. Residents Invited to Provide Input on Recreation Space and Park Amenities in the North East. Saskatchewan Health Authority warning of a scam.