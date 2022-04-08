Need to Know: Easter Chocolate Recall, Kip Moore Tickets, HRF Early Bird

Easter Chocolate Recall

Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling certain Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

For product details: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-kinder-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-due-possible-salmonella?utm_source=r_listserv

Kip Moore Tickets on Sale Today at 10 am

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore at the Conexus Arts Centre – July 26th



More info: conexusartscentre.ca/kip-moore

HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline

Today is the deadline to get in for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Early Bird Prize! Make sure and get your tickets before midnight to have a chance at winning a 2022 BMW X3 M40i Plus 13 nights in Bora Bora for 2 OR $100,000 cash!

https://hrfhomelottery.com/ for tickets!