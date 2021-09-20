Need to Know: Election Day, Free Transit for Voters, Dog Park Closure

Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot Today

Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election today. In Saskatchewan voting is open 7:30 a.m., and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

To be eligible to vote in the federal election you must:

Be a Canadian citizen

Be at least 18 years old on election day

Prove your identity and address.

Voters must wear a non-medical face covering to enter the polling station. Those who refuse to wear a face covering will be turned away, according to Elections Canada. Voters are also asked to bring a pen or pencil to mark a ballot. A limited number of single-use pencils will be available as well.

For voters choosing to vote by mail, completed ballots can be dropped off at the local Elections Canada office before the polls close on Election Day. Mail-in voters may also drop off a completed ballot at an assigned polling location, or at any polling location in their riding, according to Elections Canada.

For details where to vote click here: https://www.elections.ca/Scripts/vis/FindED?L=e&QID=-1&PAGEID=20

Voters Ride Regina Transit Free on Election Day - Free Bus Pass Available on Regina.ca

The City of Regina is offering free transit passes for Regina residents exercising their right to vote in the Federal Election on Monday, September 20.

A pass for free bus service can be downloaded at Regina.ca/transit. Residents can print the pass or show the bus operator the pass on their phone. Alternatively, a pass can be picked up at the Transit Information Centre at 2124-11th Avenue. The pass is valid for both conventional and paratransit service.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, masks are required when riding Regina Transit. We encourage passengers to stay home if sick and use the hand sanitizer provided on all buses.

Call the RIDELine at 306-777-RIDE (7433) or visit TransitLive.com for real-time schedules and to plan your bus ride.

Ross Industrial Off-Leash Dog Park - Temporary Closure

Ross Industrial Off-Leash Dog Park will be temporarily closed for about two weeks to address standing water issues. Construction on drainage improvements is expected to start on Monday, September 20, weather dependent.

Updates to reduce standing water include installing materials such as drainage rock under crusher dust. During this closure residents are asked to stay out of the off-leash area to ensure everyone’s safety.

Visit Regina.ca/dogparks to find other parks to visit, including seven seasonal off-leash areas which are now open.