Need to Know:Emergency Test, SKs first National Museum, Reopening Plan

Emergency Test This Afternoon

There will be a test of the Emergency System at 1:55 PM this afternoon. It is only a test but expect your radio/TV/phone to go off briefly with a test warning.

Regina’s RCMP Heritage Centre is set to become Saskatchewan’s First National Museum

The target date for once the transition is done will be May of 2023 to go with the 150th year anniversary of the RCMP; making Regina’s RCMP museum only the 3rd national one outside of the Ottawa region.

$4.5 million from the Federal Government will help with some renewal of the current building on Dewdney Avenue along with a refresh.

Sask.'s 3-step reopening plan relies on vaccinations, officials say

The Saskatchewan government has announced a three-step plan to gradually reopen the province, based on the percentage of vaccinated residents.

STEP ONE

Step One can begin once three weeks have passed since 70 per cent of people age 40 and over have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, 65 per cent of people over 40 have received their first dose in Saskatchewan.

This step includes the reopening of restaurants and bars with a maximum of six people to a table.

The limit for indoor and outdoor private gatherings will be set at a maximum of 10 people, 30 people for public indoor gatherings and 150 people for public outdoor gatherings.

Current restrictions will remain in place for conference and banquet halls, casinos, bingo halls, movie theatres, art galleries and libraries.

The current province-wide mask mandate will remain in place.

The province estimates this step could begin in the last week of May.

STEP TWO

Step Two can begin three weeks after 70 per cent of people over 30 have received their first dose. Currently, 53 per cent of people over 30 have received their first doses.

In Step Two, capacity thresholds in retail spaces will be lifted. Restaurants and bars will not have a maximum capacity for tables.

The limit for private indoor gatherings will be a maximum of 15 people. The limit for public gatherings will be 150, both indoor and outdoor.

Restrictions will ease for conference and banquet halls, casinos, bingo halls, movie theatres, art galleries and libraries.

The current province-wide mask mandate will remain in place.

The province estimates this step could begin in the third week of June.

STEP THREE

Step Three will begin after 70 per cent of people over 18 have received their first dose. Most remaining restrictions will be lifted in Step Three.

Currently, 44 per cent of residents over 18 have received their first dose.

“Guidance on gathering sizes and indoor masking will be developed based on the progress of the first two steps,” the province’s plan reads.

The province estimates this step could begin in the second week of July.