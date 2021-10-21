Need to Know: Eric Church Show, SGI Rates, Public Health Order

Eric Church - The Gather Again Tour – Know Before You Go

Prescreening starts at 6:00 p.m.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Show time at 8:00 p.m. (one Intermission)

No opening act



Prescreening of vaccination status will be available at the SaskTel Centre Box Office on:

Thursday, October 21 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 22 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 starting at 6:00 p.m.

Guests must present any of the authorized proof of vaccination or certificate of negative Covid-19 test results along with government-issued photo ID to help streamline your arrival at the entrances.



Testing: Guest requiring Covid-19 testing must have it done between Wednesday, October 20 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 23 at 6:00 p.m. SaskTel Centre has partnered with Prairie Industrial Health Services to offer testing for ticket purchasers. Testing will be available on:

Thursday, October 21 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Prairie Industrial Health Services. Cost is $25 per test. Must present ticket to Eric Church.



Friday, October 22 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Prairie Industrial Health Services. Cost is $25 per test. Must present ticket to Eric Church.



Saturday, October 23 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at SaskTel Centre. Cost is $30. Limited availability.

Guests are fully vaccinated if they received their second dose on or before October 9, 2021. Guests not fully vaccinated must provide proof of negative test completed by a certified clinic. For more information, please refer to the Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health Orders



Mask Mandate: Masks are mandatory to enter the venue and must be worn at all times inside unless actively drinking or eating. You will be asked to remove your mask to verify your photo I.D.



Children: Guests under the age of 12 are exempt from the proof of vaccination/negative test policy. Masks are required for all guests aged 2 and over.

Tickets: To view your tickets, download the Ticketmaster mobile app, sign in and view your ticket. Be sure to transfer tickets to your guests and download your ticket to your mobile wallet before you arrive at SaskTel Centre. Once you arrive, you will present your QR code at the entrance.

