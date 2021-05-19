Need to Know: Esso Cup, Cathedral Village Arts Festival, Second Doses

Saskatchewan to host 2022 Esso Cup

Hockey Canada has announced Prince Albert will host the Esso Cup national female U18 AAA club championship in 2022. This follows the cancellation in February of the event which was set for this year.

In a media release, Hockey Canada said P.A. will be home to the tournament for the third time at the Art Hauser Centre from April 17 – 23.

For the Second Straight Year Regina’s Cathedral Village Arts Festival will be Online

This year the festival will celebrate its 30th anniversary online due to the ongoing pandemic.

The online festival will be taking place from May 24 to 29. You can learn more about the programming at www.cvaf.ca

Here's when you can get your 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

Eligibility to book a second dose will be based on age or the date of the first dose for those 45-years and older.

May 17: Age 85-plus OR first dose before Feb. 15

For those younger than 45, eligibility will be based solely on the date of the first dose.

June 28: First dose before May 1

People diagnosed with or undergoing cancer treatment and those who have received solid organ transplants will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail for their second dose.

The province notes that this is a tentative schedule that could change due to vaccine availability.