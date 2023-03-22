Need To Know: Evening In Greece, Lee Brice, Most Affordable City To Live In

“An Evening in Greece” raises $250,000 for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) received $250,000 from “An Evening in Greece.”At the event, $125,000 was raised by the community, which was matched by Knight Cares and the Knight family.

This year’s donation makes it over $1 million they have now donated to the HRF over the years.

Win a Beer Drinking Opportunity with Lee Brice, Tenille Arts and Josh Ross

Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lee Brice returns with his “Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour" featuring special guests Tenille Arts and Josh Ross, this spring. Last chance to win tickets for you and a friend!

Go to our website and enter win a pair of tickets by 3pm this afternoon.

Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners

Regina was ranked the second most affordable city for first time homeowners, according to a study conducted by real estate firm Edmonton Homes.

The research compared and ranked the 25 most populated cities in Canada, only St, John’s, N.L. was ranked higher than Regina.

The study compared the percentage of average annual income spent on house prices, property tax and electricity bills.