Need to Know: Evraz Place Name Change, Grey Cup Theme, Spring Leisure Guide

Evraz Place Name Change

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place this morning at 10:00 AM.

A spokesperson for REAL said the decision to rename the complex comes after months of work and is not connected to the current situation between Russia and Ukraine.

The company’s largest shareholder with a 28 per cent stake is Roman Abramovich, a Russian who also holds European Union citizenship. He has not been sanctioned although the question was raised in the House of Commons.

REAL will announce the new name for Evraz Place on Wednesday morning. It will either add another corporate name to the mix or go with something more generic to put an end to the cycle of frequent name changes.

Evraz took over the naming rights to the facility in 2008.

Theme for the 2022 Grey Cup: “Bring it to the Heartland”

The theme “Bring it to the Heartland” was announced Tuesday, with a special video posted to the Riders’ website.

More details on events, taking place in both Regina and Saskatoon as well as other communities, will be revealed in the months ahead.

Tickets for the 109th Grey Cup game will go on sale to the general public in late spring. Fans looking to secure seats sooner can do so by purchasing Roughriders season tickets on the team’s website.

Spring Leisure Guide Offers Fun and Affordable Programs for Everyone

The City of Regina’s Spring/Summer Leisure Guide registration starts at 7 a.m. on March 8 for residents and March 10 for non-residents.

There are hundreds of fun, accessible and affordable activities to stretch both the body and the imagination. Each season, we offer new classes for residents to learn and grow. This spring, some options include gardening crafts for preschoolers, comic drawing for youth ages 11-15 and a sewing class to make a fabric shopping bag for ages 15 and over. As always, there are many other options for fitness, sports, arts and crafts for all ages and abilities.

To ensure you don’t miss out on your preferred classes, create an online account before registration day. Use the step-by-step guide to add your preferred classes to your ‘wish list’.

Spring programs will run March through May. More will be added to the schedule on May 10 for programs throughout the summer months.

For more information on registering for programs or to view the online version of the Leisure Guide, visit Regina.ca/recreation. Registration can be completed online or by calling 306-777-PLAY(7529).