Need to Know: Experience Regina, Folk Fest, Humane Society Telethon

Tourism Regina has been officially rebranded as "Experience Regina."

Check out the release video here: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/tourism-regina-rebranded-as-experience-regina-1.6316848

2023 Regina Folk Festival Line-up

The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) has revealed its first list of performers for the 52nd edition of the festival including Alan Doyle, the Strumbellas and the Halluci Nation.

Other performers revealed Thursday include:

Allison Russell

Abigail Lapell

Chad Van Gaalen

Kinnie Starr

Logan Staats

Polky

Shad

Socalled

TEKE::TEKE

The Weather Station

A full lineup announcement is slated for May 4.

RFF runs from Aug. 11 – 13, 2023.

Regina Humane Society Telethon

This Sunday, the 35th Annual Telethon will be airing on AccessNow TV and streaming online at myaccess.ca/rhs.

There will be incredible stories, adoptable animals, and entertainment. Watch to see the lives you've changed and how your donations help save animals lives every day.

