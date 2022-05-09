Need to Know: Eye Drop Recall, Cathedral Village Arts Festival, Record Hail Claims

Recalled Eye Drops

Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are being recalled because of a packing error.

Health Canada says some bottles may contain ingredients not listed on the label.

The agency says the affected bottles may contain undeclared Naphazoline HCl or glycerine, which can cause an allergic reaction, including a rash and itching or swelling, especially of the face, tongue and throat.

The recalled bottles may be labelled with either lot number AR21C03 or RL21D01

Cathedral Village Arts Festival Returns in a couple weeks

Making its return for the first time since 2019 the Cathedral Village Arts Festival will take place from May 23rd to the 29th for its 31st season!

The festival will include six days of live music, art, food, dance and everything in between!

For more details: https://www.cvaf.ca/

Last Augusts Hailstorm is the most costly in Saskatchewan’s History

Last summer when the hail came down Aug. 31st it ended up costing $100 million in claims.

The storm that has been deemed as the most costly storm for Saskatchewan resulting in 2,257 property claims and 9,372 vehicle claims.