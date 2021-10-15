Need to Know: Fall Sweep, Winter Initiative Grant, Rod Black Leaves TSN

Fall Sweep Begins in Select Neighbourhoods

Residents living in the Crescents, Cathedral, Lakeview, North Central, Centre Square, Heritage are encouraged to watch for signs and visit Regina.ca/sweep to sign up for Sweep Alerts as the fall street sweep begins on Monday, October 18.

City crews will be sweeping between 4 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and are expected to be finished by October 29, weather dependent.

Drivers living in the fall street sweep area are asked to move their vehicle when their street is scheduled. Parking off-street and sharing driveways with neighbours allows the sweeper to access curbs, parking lanes and catch basins to pick up leaves and reduce neighbourhood drainage issues.

Last Day to Apply for the Winter Initiative Grant

The Winter Initiatives Grant supports initiatives that further the themes and goals of Regina’s Winter City Strategy. This program aims to enhance Regina’s winter built environment and community inclusion, accessibility and outdoor activity in the coldest months of the year.

Building on the winter activities grant created in response to COVID-19, the City is committed to offering up to $50,000 in funding for initiatives that helps realize Regina’s winter vision. Through the Winter Initiatives Grant, requests for funding can range from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000.

If your organization is looking to receive funding for initiatives that encourage Regina residents and visitors to express, experience and explore or embrace winter between December 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, we encourage you to apply. For more information on eligibility requirements, application process and terms, please refer to the 2021-22 Winter Initiatives Grant Guidelines before filling out an application form.

Application Deadline:

Applications will be accepted through a primary deadline of October 15, 2021

If funds remain available after adjudication, a secondary intake will take place on January 14, 2022

Details to apply: https://www.regina.ca/about-regina/grants-scholarships/community-investment-grants/winter-initiative-grant/

Longtime CFL play-by-play man Rod Black says ‘goodbye’ to TSN

Thursday morning Black shared the news on his Twitter account: Sad to say goodbye today to my friends at CTV and TSN but so excited for my next chapter which will be as amazing as the last. Thank you. Had the time of my life.

TSN followed by officially announcing Black is signing off from the network. The voice of CFL on TSN and host of NBA on TSN concludes a career with Bell Media after over 30 years with the organization.