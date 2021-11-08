Need to Know: Family/Support Visitors, Land Border Opens, Testing Clinic

SHA Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test Policy for Family/Support People and Visitors Comes Into Effect Today (November 8th)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced that beginning November 8, 2021, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test will be required for family/support people and visitors to enter all SHA acute care facilities, and long-term care (LTC) homes, including affiliates. This includes any services that are located in acute care facilities or long term care homes.

Patients will not be required to provide proof of full vaccination to receive care or service.

The U.S. is set to Re-open its Land Border to Canadians Today

Beginning today, all ports of entry into the U.S., including ferries, will allow non-essential travelers if they are fully vaccinated.

To be considered fully vaccinated, 14 days must pass after either a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or after a one-dose vaccine, namely the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The U.S. will also accept mixed doses of approved vaccines from different manufacturers, as long as they were taken at least 17 days apart.

A digital or print version of a vaccine certificate with a QR code or a vaccination record will be accepted.

Children under 18 years old will be exempt from the vaccination requirement provided they are travelling with a fully vaccinated adult, and the U.S. does not require a negative COVID-19 test to cross the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) field officers say to expect an increase in border wait times, especially at busier crossings.

Coming back into Canada there’s the requirement that all travellers submit the results of a recent PCR test to prove they aren’t sick, an expense that in Canada can run anywhere from $150-$300 per person.

Regina COVID-19 testing clinic reopens at old Costco building

Regina’s mass COVID-19 testing clinic reopened at the site of the old Costco building on Saturday afternoon. Entry to the clinic will be located on Star Light Street East.

The mass drive-thru vaccination clinic will also be relocated to the old Costco building.

The last day for the vaccination clinic at Evraz Place is Nov. 11. The vaccine clinic will reopen at the new location on Nov. 15.

A list of walk-in vaccination clinics for Nov. 12 to 14 is available on the SHA website.