Need to Know: Farm Progress, Crime Decrease, & Farm Progress Show

Three Weeks Away From Canada’s Farm Progress Show

For over 40 years, Canada’s Farm Show has connected producers, manufacturers and buyers from around the world to the latest innovations in dryland farming. This year join the virtual event!

To Register or for more info: https://www.canadasfarmshow.com/

Crime Decreased in Regina through 2021

Numbers for the month of April show decreases in crimes against people, crimes against property and a combination of both.

Crimes against persons and crimes against property showed a decrease of 19.6 per cent over 2020.

There were 77 fewer reported crimes against people in April 2021 than there were in April 2020, for an 8.2 per cent decrease year-to-date.

There were nearly 800 fewer calls for crimes against property in April 2021 compared to the previous April, for a decrease of 22.6 per cent.

Theft under $5,000 in particular showed a 28.6 per cent decrease, or 460 fewer calls for service than there were in 2020.

Theft of auto rates also decreased nearly five per cent over 2020, or 14 incidents in year-to-date statistics.

Sask. clears 2nd reopening plan milestone, Step Two to begin June 20

With less than a week to go before the first step in Saskatchewan’s reopening plan comes into effect, the province has cleared the second milestone in the strategy.

The province reported more than 70 per cent of residents over 30 years old have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Step Two of the Reopening Roadmap is to begin three weeks after the threshold is cleared.

Step Two will see capacity thresholds lifted in retail spaces. Restaurants and bars will not have a maximum capacity for tables.

The limit for private indoor gatherings will be a maximum of 15 people. The limit for public gatherings will be 150, both indoor and outdoor.

Restrictions will ease for conference and banquet halls, casinos, bingo halls, movie theatres, art galleries and libraries.

The current provincewide mask mandate will remain in place.

Step Three is set to begin three weeks after 70 per cent of residents over 18 have received their first shot. Currently, 63 per cent of that group have received a shot.