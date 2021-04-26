Need to Know: Farmer's Market, Queen City Ex, & Street Sweeping

Regina’s Farmers Market Returns this weekend!

This Saturday Regina’s Farmers market will officially open for the season! The open-air Market will run from May 1st – Oct. 9th.

https://reginafarmersmarket.ca/

Regina Queen City Exhibition may open this summer

Regina Exhibition Association Limited has started planning from the Queen City Exhibition, with three different scenarios.

One option would see the event cancelled for the second straight year.

Another option would see the festivities happen outdoors, and the third would be to see the event run almost like normal.

Keeping in mind that the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will still be running.

Street Sweeping Begins in Residential Neighbourhoods

Street sweeping is set to begin in residential neighbourhoods on Monday, April 26 and finding out when your street will be swept is easier than ever.

Visit Regina.ca/sweep, enter the street address and the scheduled dates are provided. Note that two scheduled dates appear for each location in case of delays due to weather or equipment issues. Residents can also sign up to receive a Sweep Alert to be reminded of their scheduled dates by text, email, phone or e-calendar.

In this phase of the street sweeping program, ticketing and towing in residential neighbourhoods does not occur. Street sweepers create dusty conditions that reduce visibility so be sure to give them lots of room, slow down and be safe.