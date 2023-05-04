Need to Know: Farmers Market, I Love Regina Day, Concert Announcement

Farmers Market Returns!

Regina Farmers' Market Cooperative is back starting Saturday, May 6th!

Visit the Pat Fiacco Plaza on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:00am to 1:00pm to shop from a variety of local vendors.

I Love Regina Day Celebrations

We have been celebrating “I Love Regina” for 21 years, and need your help to keep the festivities going this summer!

They are looking for community Exhibitors and Performers to join on Saturday, August 19th in Victoria Park.

To apply or for more information, visit Regina.ca/iloveregina

Concert Announcement!

Tomorrow morning at 10 AM we will be announcing another concert this week! This show will be taking place at the Casino Regina Show Lounge and we’ll give you a chance to win your way in!