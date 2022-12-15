Need to Know: Farmers Market, Snowbirds, Pet Licences

Regina Farmers’ Market: Holiday Edition

Come out and support local producers this holiday season at the Regina Farmers' Market at Co-operators Centre in the REAL District!

It will take place once again this weekend (December 17th and 18th) from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day. For more information please visit www.reginafarmersmarket.ca.

Admission is free!

Canadian Forces Snowbirds Schedule

The Snowbirds released their initial 2023 schedule at the #ICAS2022 convention in Las Vegas, NV. Visiting our 10 Canadian provinces and our neighbours to the south.

They’ll make an appearance at Country Thunder July 15-16 before heading over to Saskatoon for July 27th.

For more details and locations: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=535324108620973&set=a.244751837678203

Cat & Dog Licences

You can purchase or renew your annual Pet Licence today!

Purchase an annual pet licence for your cat or dog to help ensure your furry family member is returned safely if it becomes lost or is found running loose.

Dogs are required to wear their licence tags at all times. Cats that have either a microchip or legible tattoo are not required to wear their licence tags. Cats must wear their licence tags if they have no form of permanent identification, or if they have tattoos that are no longer legible.

Pet licences may be purchased and renewed in person at City Hall or by using the overnight deposit slot for payment by cheque or phone at 306-777-7717 (credit card required). For your convenience, pet licences may also be purchased and renewed online (credit card required) from the Regina Humane SocietyOpens in new window or at your local veterinarian clinic. Remember to reference your pet’s license number.

For more details: https://www.regina.ca/bylaws-permits-licences/licences/cat-dog-licences/index.html?fbclid=IwAR06uRWH7x58kcRCz6_qLhdNrH6D6QKWK5xDOGuk3H54Qw7NOiok1NvFhow