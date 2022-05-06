Need to Know: Farmers Market, World Juniors, Humane Society

Farmers Market Opens Tomorrow!

The 2022 Regina Farmers’ Market Spring Season kicks off Saturday!

You can find the market Wednesday + Saturday from 9 AM – 1 PM at City Square Plaza (2190 Victoria Ave.) in Downtown Regina with the full outdoor market season running from May 7th – Oct. 9th

For more details: https://reginafarmersmarket.ca/event-calendar/post/outdoor-spring-market-2022-05-07

Regina, Saskatoon fall short on 2023 World Juniors bid

Saskatchewan’s bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship has fallen short.

The tournament will instead be heading to Atlantic Canada, with Halifax, N.S. and Moncton, N.B. set to host, Hockey Canada announced Thursday.

Regina and Saskatoon agreed to submit a joint bid to host the tournament, in early April.

Regina Humane Society breaks ground on new animal care centre

Yesterday the RHS broke ground on a new and innovative animal community centre in Harbour Landing.

The total project cost is $28 million, with most of the bill being paid by donors.

The City of Regina also joined in the partnership, funding 46 per cent of the new facility. Mayor Sandra Masters called the relationship between the RHS and the city longstanding.

To date, the project has secured just over $24 million in funding, leaving about $4 million left to raise. RHS hopes to have the centre open and operational by June of 2023.

The new facility will be located at 4900 Parliament Ave.