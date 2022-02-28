Need to Know: Fast Charging Stations, Mask Mandate Ends, TeleMiracle Week

SaskPower to provide funding for electric vehicle fast charging stations

SaskPower has announced the SaskPower Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program to help businesses or organizations install approximately 20 electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations along major Saskatchewan highway corridors.

SaskPower has started accepting applications from businesses or organizations who are interested in building fast charging infrastructure. The focus will be along the most travelled highway corridors where EV fast charging stations are lacking such as Highway 11 and Highway 16, as well as some secondary highways that connect major centres in the province.

For more information, including how to get involved with this program, visit saskpower.com/EV.

Mask Mandate Ends today in the Province

As of today all remaining COVID-19 public health orders are removed.

People may still continue to wear masks if they want, but it won’t be mandatory for residents.

Also starting today (February 28th) at 8 am long-term care homes will start to move to open family presence according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

This means there will be no limits to the number of people that can visit at a time.

Masks will be required in common areas but not in people' rooms, unless the resident has COVID-19 or is on precautions, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says a small number of homes will keep enhanced precautions if considered necessary by local medical health officers, the agency says on its website.

TeleMiracle Week Recognized by Provincial Government

TeleMiracle Week started in the province as of Sunday, February 27 and culminates Saturday, March 5 when the 46th edition of the annual live telethon kicks off.

The event starts at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 in Regina with the Countdown to TeleMiracle! live streamed on TeleMiracle.com. At 9 p.m., the main 20-hour live broadcast will air on CTV and run until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. The main broadcast will also be available to watch on TeleMiracle’s website.

To Donate now: https://donate.micharity.com/kinsmen-foundation-inc/367049854/donate?campaign=35&page=100251