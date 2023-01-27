Need to Know: Fees going up at Regina Airport, Last Days to Treecyle, Wellness Consultant at U of R

Passenger Fees going up at the Regina Airport

Starting April 1st (no joke) the Regina Airport Authority will increase their “passenger facility fee” from $20 to $30.

The ten dollar increase will be applied to every departing ticket for a trip from the Regina airport out of province.

This is the first passenger fee increase since 2012.

Last Days to Treecycle Your Christmas Tree

Residents can “Treecycle” their trees for free at the Yard Waste Depot until January 31, 2023. Natural wreaths and garland are also accepted.

Please remove all tinsel, decorations and ornaments from your natural decorations and remove any disposal bag. Any plastic bags or wrap should be placed in the garbage bin on site.

Learn more at Regina.ca/waste

U of R implements mental wellness consultant for its athletes

The University of Regina (U of R) has implemented a mental wellness consultant this year specifically for its athletes to address their mental health needs.

Lisa Robertson, director of sport community engagement and athlete development at the U of R, said physical strength is not the only thing that should be focused on when looking at a student athlete.

“We need to address the health of our student athlete’s minds, both from a sports-psych perspective in terms of proactive approach but also to support those that may be struggling,” she said.

Source from CTV: More here