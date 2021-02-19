Need to Know: Festival Site, Immunization Clinics, & Minor Hockey

Saskatoon Councillors unanimously back downtown Saskatoon Festival Site

A multi-million-dollar plan to build a permanent festival site in Saskatoon’s south downtown appears all but certain to go ahead, although many details about timelines and funding have yet to be worked out.

City council unanimously endorsed the proposal at its meeting this week. The mayor and several councillors praised the concept for the $12.8-million facility.

The proposed site is centred on Friendship Park, and designed to accommodate up to 7,500 people for concerts, food fairs, races such as a marathon, and multiple smaller events in summer and winter.

