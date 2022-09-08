Need to Know: Fill the Seats, Concert Announcement, Smile Cookies

Fill the Seats with Canadian Blood Services

To ensure Canadian Blood Services continue to meet the needs of patients in Canada, we need everyone who is healthy to book and keep their blood and plasma donation appointment!

Find a donor centre and sign up today at https://www.blood.ca/en

Concert Announcement!!

Luke Combs is coming to Edmonton and we want to send you there!!! Win your way in before tickets go on sale September 16th!

Luke Combs World Tour with Special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb! Saturday, June 3rd, Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton!

Smile Cookies

Get ready to support Regina Food Bank as the charity partner for #smilecookie, September 19 - 25.

One-hundred per cent of Smile Cookie proceeds from 19 local Tim Hortons stores will be donated to Regina Food Bank to feed people who live with food insecurity. The hand decorated, chocolate chunk treats raise money for charities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Give everyone a reason to smile. When you buy a Smile Cookie, for only $1.25 you're buying three meals for someone in our community.