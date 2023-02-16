Need to Know: Fill the Seats, HRF VIP deadline, Frost Numbers

Fill the Seats with Canadian Blood Services

Help us Fill The Seats for Canadian Blood Services today (Thursday, February 16th).



Canadian Blood Services is asking for people to make a pledge to donate blood or plasma, which will make all the difference in the lives of patients and their families.

Canadian Blood Services’ Fill the Seats radiothon pledge program is a way for people in Canada to commit to giving to others by donating blood and plasma.

Pledging to make blood or plasma donations, or by choosing other ways to make lifesaving contributions to Canadian Blood Services, will have a lasting impact in the lives of others.

New and returning donors can Fill the Seats by booking appointments at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood app, or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1888-236-6283).



Remember, donor centres are open on holiday Monday!

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery

VIP Prize Deadline is tomorrow (Feb. 17th) at midnight!

Make sure and pick up your tickets before tomorrow at midnight for a chance at the Triple the Tropics VIP Prize! Spend a week in Varadero, Cuba, another week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and a third week in Los Cabos Mexico! Or take $10,000 cash!

For tickets and a tour of the $1.5 Million dollar show home head to www.hrfhomelottery.com

Frost Numbers

Here's the Frost Regina winter festival by the numbers!

Over 88,790 visitors, 50,034 high-fives given out by Jack Frost, and 11,840,000 Total Volunteer Steps Taken!

This festival would be nothing without the 88,790 visitors that came to enjoy the best of winter.

Thanks to everyone for making this event possible!