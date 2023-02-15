Need to Know: Fill the Seats, The Chicks Tour, Riders Signings

Fill the Seats

Help us Fill The Seats for Canadian Blood Services tomorrow (Thursday, February 16th).



Canadian Blood Services is asking for people to make a pledge to donate blood or plasma, which will make all the difference in the lives of patients and their families.

Canadian Blood Services’ Fill the Seats radiothon pledge program is a way for people in Canada to commit to giving to others by donating blood and plasma.

Pledging to make blood or plasma donations, or by choosing other ways to make lifesaving contributions to Canadian Blood Services, will have a lasting impact in the lives of others.

New and returning donors can Fill the Seats by booking appointments at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood app, or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1888-236-6283).



Remember, donor centres are open on holiday Monday!

The Chicks World Tour

Yesterday we announced The Chicks will make their way to Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon for a September 10th show with Maren Morris!

Tickets on sale this Friday but we’ll give you a chance to beat the box office all week!

Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official

The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) free agency period.

OTHER SIGNINGS

Receiver Shawn Bane Jr.

Offensive lineman Peter Godber

Offensive lineman Philip Blake

Defensive lineman Stefen Banks

Receiver Juwan Brescacin

KEY DEPARTURES