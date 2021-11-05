Need to Know: Fill the Tent, Dierks Tickets, HRF Early Bird Prize

Fill The Tent is this weekend!

Coming up tomorrow (Nov. 6th) from 10 am – 4 pm head down to Northgate Mall with your warm clothing donations, food and general hygiene products and help those in our community that need it more.

We’ll also be accepting donations here at the station if you’ve already got plans this Saturday. Visit us at 4303 South Albert St weekdays from 8:30am- 4:30pm.

All donations are accepted in support of Awasiw - The Place of Hope.

Dierks Bentley Tickets on Sale This Morning!

Dierks Bentley will be bringing The Beers on Me tour to Regina on Saturday Jan 15th!!!

The tour will include openers Jordan Davis along with Tenille Arts. Produced by Live Nation, tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday (11/5) at 10:00A Local Time at www.dierks.com

Tickets will be starting from $20.21 + fees

Deadline for HRF Foundation Early Bird Prize

Today is the deadline for the HRF Foundation Early Bird Prize, a $700,000 Lakefront Cottage on Pasqua Lake along with $5,000!

Make sure you get in for all of the amazing prizes! Including the $1.2 million Grand Prize Showhome while supporting your community!

Ticket details at www.hrfhomelottery.com