Need to Know: Fill the tent, international flights
Fill The Tent is this weekend!
From 10am-4pm head on down to Northgate Mall with your warm clothing donations, food and general hygiene products and help those in our community that need it more.
We’ll also be accepting donations here at the station if you’ve already got plans this Saturday. Visit us at 4303 South Albert St weekdays from 8:30am- 4:30pm.
Drive-thru testing is ending at Evraz. They’ll be wrapping up this Friday and moving to the old Costco building (off E Star Lite Street).
Thursday, Nov 11th will be the last day for the Covid-19 mass clinic at Evraz too, they’ll be reopening on Monday, Nov 15th at the old Costco building.
For a list of walk-in clinics from November 12-14 for both COVID-19 and flu vaccines during the move transition, please visit https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/your-health/conditions-diseases-services/all-z/vaccine-clinics
Yesterday the announcement was made by the Regina Airport – international flights are back at the end of this month.
Starting November 30th, airlines will have direct flights once again to sun destinations, like Mexico, Cuba, and the Dominican republic.
-
Need to Know: Parking Recreational Vehicles, Proof of Vaccination, Direct flights from SaskParking Recreational Vehicles. Proof of Vaccination Now Required at Most City Facilities. Status of direct flights from Sask. to winter sun destinations up in the air.
-
Need to Know: REAL Proof of Vaccination, New Timmies, Best of ReginaREAL Proof of Full Vaccination/Negative COVID Test Entry Requirements. First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons proposed for development in east Regina. Last Day to vote for The Best of Regina 2021.
-
Need to Know: Landfill Hours, Flair Airline Routes, Sask Polytech Vaccine RequirementsLandfill and Yard Waste Depot Winter Hours start on November 8th. Flair Airlines Continues to add routes for the New Year. Sask. Polytechnic and U of S Vaccination Requirements for Winter.
-
Hot Dog Candy Canes Are Here For The Holiday SeasonThis takes hot dog on a stick to a whole new level
-
Need to Know: Miracle Treat Day, New Ball Stadium, New PoolToday (Oct. 28th) is Miracle Treat Day! Regina city council denies $100K ballpark feasibility commitment, looks to REAL for further assessment. Public Engagement Opportunity for Potential New Indoor Pool.
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Mackenzie Art Gallery, Vaccines for kids 5-11Concert Announcement!!! Dierks Bentley will be bringing The Beers on Me tour to Regina!!! Mackenzie Art Gallery offering free admission night. Sask. ordering 112K doses of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11.
-
Need to Know: City Vaccination Requirements, Bi-Weekly Garbage, Public ArtCity of Regina Expands Proof of Vaccination Requirements - Effective November 1, 2021. Biweekly Garbage Collection Starts November 1 - Sign up for collection reminders! Waste Management Public Art Project Workshops.
-
Need to Know: Special Council Meeting, New Area Code, Best of ReginaCouncil to expand proof of vaccination requirement for City of Regina facilities. Saskatchewan’s New Area Code. Last Week to Vote for Prairie Dog Magazines Best of Regina 2021.
-
Need to Know: Snow Route Notifications, Vaccination in Regina Catholic Schools, Eric ChurchSign up for Snow Route Notifications - Always Know When a Snow Route is Called. Employees at Regina Catholic schools need to fully vaccinated by Nov. 22. Eric Church - The Gather Again Tour – Know Before You Go.