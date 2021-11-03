Need to Know: Fill the tent, international flights

Fill The Tent is this weekend!



From 10am-4pm head on down to Northgate Mall with your warm clothing donations, food and general hygiene products and help those in our community that need it more.

We’ll also be accepting donations here at the station if you’ve already got plans this Saturday. Visit us at 4303 South Albert St weekdays from 8:30am- 4:30pm.

Drive-thru testing is ending at Evraz. They’ll be wrapping up this Friday and moving to the old Costco building (off E Star Lite Street).

Thursday, Nov 11th will be the last day for the Covid-19 mass clinic at Evraz too, they’ll be reopening on Monday, Nov 15th at the old Costco building.

For a list of walk-in clinics from November 12-14 for both COVID-19 and flu vaccines during the move transition, please visit https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/your-health/conditions-diseases-services/all-z/vaccine-clinics

Yesterday the announcement was made by the Regina Airport – international flights are back at the end of this month.

Starting November 30th, airlines will have direct flights once again to sun destinations, like Mexico, Cuba, and the Dominican republic.