Need to Know: Financial Literacy Speakers, Great Western teaming up with the Flames, CFL Awards

Regina Public Library supports financial literacy with month-long free speaker series

Regina Public Library (RPL) will host a free speaker series for Financial Literacy Month in November. As part of RPL’s commitment to support Regina’s financial literacy and economic development, thirteen programs highlighting a wide variety of topics will be featured throughout the month.

RPL offers helpful financial learning tools year-round with hundreds of online courses, digital resources, curated reading lists, and top business publications, all discoverable through the library website 24/7. RPL also hosts community partners in Central Library’s Community Commons space to provide drop-in clinics including tax assistance, resume job coaching, and family law.

Financial Literacy Month programs include:

· Effective Tax Strategies, Nov 1

· How To Teach Your Kids About Money, Nov 2

· Mind Your Money: The Psychology of Spending, Nov 3

· Understanding Power of Attorney, Nov 8

· Essential Tips for Life Stage Financial Planning, Nov 9

· Investment Strategies to Hedge Against Inflation, Nov 9

· How to Become a Strong Woman Investor, Nov 15

· 9 Things to Know About Insuring Your Mortgage, Nov 16

· CPP & OAS: All You Need to Know, Nov 17

· Retirement Strategies to Keep More Money in Your Pocket, Nov 17

· How to Choose the Right Credit Card, Nov 22

· How to Qualify for a Mortgage, Nov 23

· Moat Investing, Nov 24

To register for the Financial Literacy Month programs and find additional resources, visit reginalibrary.ca/personal-finance. For more information on drop-in clinics available in the Community Commons at Central Library, visit reginalibrary.ca/commons.

Sask. brewing company to supply official beers at Calgary Flames games

Great Western Brewing Company's Original 16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light will become the Official Beers of the Calgary Flames.

The company's Original 16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light will both be served at all of the Saddledome's 195 draft taps.

The partnership between Great Western and the Calgary Flames runs for five years.

Nominees announced ahead of 2022 CFL Awards, 5 Roughriders make the cut

Players from each Canadian Football League (CFL) organization are being recognized for their outstanding performances and will advance to the next stage of voting ahead of the 2022 CFL Awards.

Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Darnell Sankey.

Most Outstanding Canadian: Kian Schaffer-Baker

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Logan Ferland

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Mario Alford

Most Outstanding Rookie: Frankie Hickson

The 2022 CFL Awards take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina. Tickets can be purchased here.