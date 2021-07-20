Need to Know: Fire Ban Lifted, Mental Health App, Vaccine Certificates

Sask. lifts provincial fire ban after rain provides some relief to northern wildfires

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has lifted a fire ban for provincial parks and Crown lands, thanks to scattered rain and cooler temperatures.

The ban, which also included the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (NSAD), was put in place on July 2 due to hot and dry temperatures blanketing the province.

Saskatchewan’s active wildfire count so far this year is over double the five-year average and could be the highest in the last decade.

New ‘Be SaskWell’ text-based service helping people with mental health post COVID-19 restrictions

A new text-based service, Be SaskWell, has been developed to support all residents of Saskatchewan who are looking for mental health and wellness supports and resources during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fill out our enrollment survey and get matched with a digital tool. Try out the tool for two weeks and tell us how it goes, if you don’t like the tool we will match you to a new one!

With weekly wellness tips to give your week a boost and weekly feedback opportunities, we hope to create a service that can add a bit of wellness to everyone’s day.

https://besaskwell.memotext.com/

eHealth Sask. developing vaccine certificates

eHealth Saskatchewan is developing vaccine certificates to help people prove their vaccination status where it is necessary.

Saskatchewan residents can print off their vaccination records by creating an eHealth account and accessing their immunization information.

The provincial Ministry of Health said the provincial and federal governments are working on the vaccination certificates or passports together.